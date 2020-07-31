Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%.
Shares of BKR stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.73.
Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
Baker Hughes Company Profile
Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.
Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.