Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.73.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

BKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.40 to $15.30 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

