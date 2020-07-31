B. Riley Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Koppers in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 54.49% and a net margin of 4.00%. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koppers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

KOP stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $547.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.92. Koppers has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $44.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 227.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Koppers by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Koppers in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Koppers by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Koppers by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Albert J. Neupaver acquired 3,250 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $51,480.00. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.