AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.09

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.09 and last traded at $54.56, with a volume of 1363022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AN. ValuEngine lowered AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cfra lowered their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $39.41.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.04. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 90,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $4,992,320.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,542,932.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,022 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $612,504,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,487,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in AutoNation by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,612,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,428,000 after buying an additional 602,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,173,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,301,000 after buying an additional 328,734 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

