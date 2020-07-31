Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $220.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.58.

In related news, Director Shantella E. Cooper bought 4,200 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $100,045.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $73,554. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 642,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 61,541 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 96,835 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 351,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 24,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

