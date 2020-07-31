At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

HOME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on At Home Group from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.84.

Get At Home Group alerts:

NYSE:HOME opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $605.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. At Home Group has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.15 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 47.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that At Home Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOME. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 188,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 43,545 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 38,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.