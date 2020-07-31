Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 4,421 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $947,000. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $97.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. DA Davidson raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

