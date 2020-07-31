Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.17% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $31,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AJG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $168,800,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 1st quarter valued at $94,450,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,310,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,350,000 after acquiring an additional 957,435 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,394,000 after acquiring an additional 504,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,195,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,521,000 after buying an additional 429,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.70.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $97,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,998.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $104.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

