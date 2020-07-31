Argonaut Gold Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AR. Scotiabank upped their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Laurentian upped their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$4.00 target price on Argonaut Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of AR opened at C$2.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.76. The stock has a market cap of $840.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51. Argonaut Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.76 and a 52 week high of C$2.98.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$89.34 million during the quarter.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

