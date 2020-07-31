Arcimoto’s (FUV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Bradley Woods

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Bradley Woods in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Arcimoto from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Shares of Arcimoto stock opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Arcimoto has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $173.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 990.51% and a negative return on equity of 335.19%. The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcimoto will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUV. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcimoto by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.