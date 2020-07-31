Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.75. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $48.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson purchased 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $619,695.00. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $2,428,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,433.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 25,500 shares of company stock worth $665,575 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

