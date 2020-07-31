Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $470.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Cowen from $400.00 to $470.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.54.

AAPL stock opened at $384.76 on Friday. Apple has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $367.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,647.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple shares are scheduled to split on Monday, August 31st. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 30th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, August 28th.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.62. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

