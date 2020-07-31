Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $400.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.96.

Shares of AAPL opened at $384.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $367.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82. The stock has a market cap of $1,647.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, August 31st. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 30th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, August 28th.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.62. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,636,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,185,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 659,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $193,525,000 after buying an additional 224,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

