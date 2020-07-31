Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $475.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wedbush from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $390.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.54.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $384.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.33. Apple has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82. The firm has a market cap of $1,647.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Shares of Apple are set to split on the morning of Monday, August 31st. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 30th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, August 28th.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.62. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG raised its position in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 22,419 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its position in Apple by 35.1% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 8.5% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 80.5% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 47,245 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,235,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in shares of Apple by 12.8% in the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.