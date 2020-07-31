Apollon (XAP) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One Apollon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Graviex and CryptoBridge. Apollon has a total market cap of $84,433.69 and $5.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Apollon has traded 126.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00044111 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000737 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000027 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Apollon

Apollon (CRYPTO:XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollon Coin Trading

Apollon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

