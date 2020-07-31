Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Price Up 6.2% on Earnings Beat

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) was up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $285.31 and last traded at $281.56, approximately 1,960,318 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,816,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.23.

The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $2.40. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

ANTM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.50.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $5,042,044.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,665,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,815 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 77.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.22.

Anthem Company Profile (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

