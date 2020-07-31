Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Anthem were worth $29,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter valued at $505,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at $2,884,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Anthem by 30.3% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 35.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Anthem by 2.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total transaction of $313,618.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $5,042,044.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,665,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,815 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cfra upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.50.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $277.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.64. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $309.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.22.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $2.40. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

