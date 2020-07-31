Andersons Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Andersons in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Andersons’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANDE. ValuEngine raised Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Andersons from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. Andersons has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.71 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Andersons by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Andersons by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Andersons by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,987 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Andersons by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 40,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Andersons by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 33,964 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Dowdle purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $64,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,125.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Pirolli acquired 10,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $143,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,163.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 42,013 shares of company stock valued at $549,662 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

