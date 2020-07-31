Analyzing Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) & Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Match Group has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Machinery has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Match Group and Titan Machinery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 2.69% 9.24% 4.16% Titan Machinery 1.25% 6.02% 2.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.7% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Titan Machinery shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Titan Machinery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Match Group and Titan Machinery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 7 14 0 2.67 Titan Machinery 0 1 1 0 2.50

Match Group currently has a consensus price target of $99.70, suggesting a potential downside of 2.59%. Titan Machinery has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.51%. Given Titan Machinery’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Titan Machinery is more favorable than Match Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Match Group and Titan Machinery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $4.76 billion 1.83 $431.13 million $4.53 22.59 Titan Machinery $1.31 billion 0.19 $13.95 million $0.79 14.33

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Machinery. Titan Machinery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Match Group beats Titan Machinery on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc. offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc. owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers. Its agricultural equipment includes machinery and attachments for use in the production of food, fiber, feed grain, and renewable energy; and home and garden applications, as well as maintenance of commercial, residential, and government properties. The company's construction equipment comprise heavy construction machinery, light industrial machinery for commercial and residential construction, road and highway construction machinery, and mining operations equipment. It also sells maintenance and replacement parts. In addition, the company offers repair and maintenance services that include warranty repairs, off-site and on-site repair services, scheduling off-season maintenance services, and notifying customers of periodic service requirements; and training programs to customers. Further, it rents equipment; and provides ancillary equipment support services. The company operates in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, the United States; and Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, Serbia, and Ukraine, Europe. Titan Machinery Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota.

