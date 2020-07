Analyzing Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) and China Cable and Communication (NYSE:GTEC)

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) and China Cable and Communication (NASDAQ:GTEC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Illinois Tool Works has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Cable and Communication has a beta of -0.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Illinois Tool Works and China Cable and Communication’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illinois Tool Works 18.06% 87.33% 16.74% China Cable and Communication N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.8% of Illinois Tool Works shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of China Cable and Communication shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Illinois Tool Works shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Illinois Tool Works and China Cable and Communication, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Illinois Tool Works 3 12 2 0 1.94 China Cable and Communication 0 0 0 0 N/A

Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus price target of $159.07, suggesting a potential downside of 14.33%. Given Illinois Tool Works’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Illinois Tool Works is more favorable than China Cable and Communication.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Illinois Tool Works and China Cable and Communication’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illinois Tool Works $14.11 billion 4.16 $2.52 billion $7.75 23.96 China Cable and Communication $52.40 million 0.30 $4.47 million N/A N/A

Illinois Tool Works has higher revenue and earnings than China Cable and Communication.

Summary

Illinois Tool Works beats China Cable and Communication on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses. The Food Equipment segment provides warewashing, cooking, refrigeration, and food processing equipment; kitchen exhaust, ventilation, and pollution control systems; and food equipment maintenance and repair services. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces equipment, consumables, and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures, as well as equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics. The Welding segment produces arc welding equipment; metal arc welding consumables and related accessories; and metal jacketing and other insulation products for various industrial and commercial applications. The Polymers & Fluids segment produces adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance. The Construction Products segment offers engineered fastening systems and solutions for the residential construction, renovation/remodel, and commercial construction markets. The Specialty Products segment offers beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners. It serves the automotive OEM/tiers, commercial food equipment, construction, general industrial, and automotive aftermarket end markets. The company distributes its products directly to industrial manufacturers, as well as through independent distributors. Illinois Tool Works Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Glenview, Illinois.

About China Cable and Communication

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and sea ports. It also develops robotic cargo carriers. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

