Analyzing Halcón Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ) & Marathon Oil (OTCMKTS:MRO)

Halcón Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Halcón Resources and Marathon Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halcón Resources -324.96% -238.22% -73.12% Marathon Oil 4.98% 1.90% 1.13%

81.0% of Marathon Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Halcón Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Marathon Oil shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Halcón Resources and Marathon Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halcón Resources $224.68 million 0.05 -$1.17 billion N/A N/A Marathon Oil $5.19 billion 0.84 $480.00 million $0.75 7.35

Marathon Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Halcón Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Halcón Resources and Marathon Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halcón Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Marathon Oil 4 20 3 0 1.96

Marathon Oil has a consensus price target of $9.69, indicating a potential upside of 75.87%. Given Marathon Oil’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marathon Oil is more favorable than Halcón Resources.

Summary

Marathon Oil beats Halcón Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halcón Resources

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 85.2 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 50.7 million barrels of crude oil, 17.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 104.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Halcón Resources Corporation in February 2012. Halcón Resources Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On August 7, 2019, Halcón Resources Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of Texas.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved developed reserves totaling 752 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and estimated proved undeveloped reserves totaling 529 mmboe. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

