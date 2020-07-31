Analysts Set Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target at $72.27

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.27.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ICPT shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 595,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $50,385,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,718,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,736,000 after buying an additional 253,076 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,588,000 after buying an additional 183,072 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 539,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,973,000 after buying an additional 147,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,080,000 after buying an additional 23,187 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $46.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.11. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $42.19 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.67 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 127.53% and a negative return on equity of 430.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

