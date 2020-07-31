Analysts Set Expectations for Mcdonald’s Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.47. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

NYSE:MCD opened at $195.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.09. Mcdonald’s has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $145.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 16.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 368,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $67,951,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,443,086 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $413,183,000 after purchasing an additional 144,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

