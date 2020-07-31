Analysts Offer Predictions for Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Northcoast Research upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Generac in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Generac’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.73.

GNRC opened at $147.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.22 and a 200 day moving average of $108.06. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $156.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.86 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 32.73%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $623,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,279,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,181,470.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,028.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,935 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,058,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Generac by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 24,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 2,123.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,808,000 after buying an additional 182,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

