Analysts Issue Forecasts for United Community Banks, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ FY2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.37. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $149.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at $400,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 445.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 269,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 220,362 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 788,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,446,000 after buying an additional 22,677 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in United Community Banks by 25.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in United Community Banks by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 67,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Richlovsky purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $77,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

