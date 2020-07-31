Analysts Issue Forecasts for Diamondback Energy Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst N. Pope expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.50 to $50.50 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $96.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Roth Capital raised Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.00. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -101.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.21. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $84,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,395.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

