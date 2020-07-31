Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cinemark in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will earn ($1.59) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.37). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.52) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.79) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.51 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Cinemark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $41.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 233.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 26.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter worth $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.