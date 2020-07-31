Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $152.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.49.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($1.11). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMP. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.90.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

