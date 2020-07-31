American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Hits New 1-Year High at $272.00

Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $272.00 and last traded at $270.30, with a volume of 16953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $266.80.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.46 and its 200-day moving average is $243.90.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.92%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total value of $360,186.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,220 shares of company stock worth $3,317,755 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bainco International Investors boosted its position in American Tower by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 49,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,857,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 6.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at $2,590,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at $1,195,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

