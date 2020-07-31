American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

American States Water has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 65 years. American States Water has a dividend payout ratio of 53.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American States Water to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

AWR stock opened at $78.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. American States Water has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $96.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.23.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). American States Water had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on American States Water from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.80.

In other American States Water news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

