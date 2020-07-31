American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 278.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 75.6% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEP opened at $86.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at $854,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

