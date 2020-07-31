American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 831.4% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 135,570 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.8% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in American Electric Power by 33.1% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 501,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,954,000 after acquiring an additional 124,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 3.5% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEP. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $86.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.45.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

