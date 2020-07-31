America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 88,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L alerts:

AMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

NYSE:AMX opened at $12.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $18.03.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.65 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 10.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.1779 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX).

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.