Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,545 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Amcor by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 42,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Amcor by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 168,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 69,295 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. 30.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Amcor in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

