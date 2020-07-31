Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $3,680.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,967.46.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,051.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,513.05 billion, a PE ratio of 145.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,876.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,308.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $8.60. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

