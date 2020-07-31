Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $3,530.00 at Barclays

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $3,430.00 to $3,530.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Rowe boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,967.46.

AMZN stock opened at $3,051.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,513.05 billion, a PE ratio of 145.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,876.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,308.68. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $8.60. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

