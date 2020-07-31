Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $1,725.00 at Pivotal Research

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Pivotal Research from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,657.05.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,531.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,472.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1,376.69. The stock has a market cap of $1,038.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,586.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.18 by $1.95. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212 shares of company stock valued at $303,047 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

