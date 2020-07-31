Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $1,800.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GOOG. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,645.05.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,531.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,472.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1,376.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,586.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,038.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.18 by $1.95. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212 shares of company stock valued at $303,047 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Alphabet by 32.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

