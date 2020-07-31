Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,637.55.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,531.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,038.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,472.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,376.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $1.95. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212 shares of company stock worth $303,047 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 32.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.