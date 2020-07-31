Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 500,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,266,000 after purchasing an additional 265,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Alphabet by 466.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 313,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $363,898,000 after purchasing an additional 257,894 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,652.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,538.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,587.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,039.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,472.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,375.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $1.92. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.