Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stake Raised by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Align Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Align Technology by 43.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,325,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Align Technology by 40.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Align Technology by 120.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Align Technology by 38.1% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $258.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays cut Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Align Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.40.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $296.13 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $326.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. The company had revenue of $352.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 5,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $1,332,654.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,686.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.83, for a total value of $10,564,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,668,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $16,805,104 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.