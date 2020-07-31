Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $11,301,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.40.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.83, for a total transaction of $10,564,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,668,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John Morici sold 4,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $1,044,938.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,650.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,104 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $296.13 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $326.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $352.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

