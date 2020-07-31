Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Price Target Increased to $163.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $159.00 to $163.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALXN. ValuEngine cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.39.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $104.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $125.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.81. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. Analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,111,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

