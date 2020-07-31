Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $794.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $110.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.18 and a 200-day moving average of $99.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $116.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.34.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. BidaskClub downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $398,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,982. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $83,685.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,849,989 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

