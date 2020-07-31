AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target Raised to $33.00

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its target price upped by CIBC from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ABSSF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AirBoss of America from $20.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on AirBoss of America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

OTCMKTS ABSSF opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. AirBoss of America has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $19.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

