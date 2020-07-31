A10 Networks Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,098 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,693% compared to the typical volume of 117 call options.

In other A10 Networks news, CFO Thomas Constantino sold 15,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $103,886.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,012.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,734 shares of company stock valued at $214,154. Corporate insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in A10 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,369,792 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,439,000 after acquiring an additional 294,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in A10 Networks by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 55,721 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in A10 Networks by 119.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 615,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 334,946 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 34.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 431,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 111,206 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in A10 Networks by 20.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 425,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 72,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $8.21 on Friday. A10 Networks has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $638.24 million, a P/E ratio of 164.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.65.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial raised their price objective on A10 Networks from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

