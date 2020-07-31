A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.04.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 2.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

Read More: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (AMKBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.