69,605 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 2,073.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 41,914 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PSCE opened at $3.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $8.73.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

