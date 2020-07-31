5,983 Shares in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 74.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:G opened at $39.81 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $923.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.39 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on G. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genpact from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $184,750.00. Also, CFO Edward J. Fitzpatrick acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $188,832.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,693 shares in the company, valued at $6,531,327.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

