53,000 Shares in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 53,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Dynagas LNG Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE DLNG opened at $3.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 2.04. Dynagas LNG Partners LP has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $3.97.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The shipping company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.09 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Dynagas LNG Partners Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.