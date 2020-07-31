496 Shares in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $734.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $634.24.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $647.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $659.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $585.95 and a 200-day moving average of $549.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.88% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,961,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $592,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,284. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

